After Getting In Shape For New Movie Dog, Channing Tatum Is Still Showing Off His Magic Mike-Ready Abs

Magic Mike and its sequel brought male strip culture to the mainstream, while getting the public heat and bothered. While doing the films, Channing Tatum remained in top shape. But like everyone else in quarantine, the actor didn’t keep it up. He did return to form for his directorial debut Dog. Recently Tatum took to social media to show off his Magic Mike-ready abs.
Channing Tatum’s body has been his calling card since the days of Step Up. But his true peak was the Magic Mike franchise. As such, his training for the upcoming comedy got him back in shape. The actor has kept those abs as evident by his latest Instagram. Check Tatum’s post-workout selfie below:
Channing Tatum worked hard to get his sculpted body back. If you had that physique, you probably wouldn’t stop posting it on social media either. While Tatum is respected as an actor, much of his devoted fanbase has been craving shirtless pics from the star much like many of his contemporaries. And like much thirst traps, the actor’s post served its purpose as seen by Tatum’s comment section. But that seemed to not be the actor’s intention.
Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike abs seemed to be more about marking his progress rather than attracting the attention for money. Last year, the actor posted a similar selfie while filming Dog. In the post, Tatum talked about the trials and tribulations he experienced that kept him from being fit again. This latest selfie and the post from last year were more about congratulating himself for reaching a goal. They both served to remind the actor of achieving his fitness goals and maintaining them at a time where people are dealing with issues across multiple fronts.
Despite his unknown issues in 2020, Channing Tatum’s return to his Magic Mike seemed to have paid off for his Dog follow-up. The actor recently showed off his horse-riding skills for the upcoming romantic comedy The Lost City of D. As evident by that post, Tatum seemed to be in peak physical condition as he held his own during a riding lesson. But the actor might have to maintain his physique as it was recently announced the stripping blockbuster is jumping into the reality show pool. It seemed like the actor might have to maintain that body for a while.
With Channing Tatum back in Magic Mike form, it’s only a matter of time before viewers start asking him about another Magic Mike. While fans might want this, it seems everyone involved might’ve moved on, including Tatum himself. If one were to happen, co-star Joe Manganiello probably wouldn’t be back as he mentioned being “retired.” But as evidenced by the reality series, Tatum has been aiming towards television for the franchise’s return. Viewers will get to see the actor in peak Magic Mike form when Dog arrives in theaters on July 6.