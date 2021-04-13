Songbird Streaming: How To Watch Alexandra Daddario's New Movie From Michael Bay

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The history books will look back on co-writer/director Adam Mason’s Songbird as a movie that truly exists thanks to hard work and ingenious thinking. The first film made during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an ensemble drama that shows K.J. Apa, Sofia Carson and Alexandra Daddario all navigating a fictitious future where the pandemic has continued to keep the world in lockdown for several years. With Michael Bay in the hot seat as the producer that helped Songbird take flight, fans who want to see the film are about to be able to do so more easily than ever through the power of streaming.