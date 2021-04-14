Happy Birthday 007: Why April 13th Is So Important To James Bond History

The legacy of Ian Fleming’s James Bond is easier to measure in the character’s real world application, rather than trying to nail down his in-world details. With a rolling timeline applied between the films and novels alike, trying to guess 007’s age is as useful as trying to guess where one particular raindrop is about to fall. But there is one key date that can lay claim to being the birthday of Bond himself, and it’s April 13, 1953: the day Casino Royale was first released to the UK reading public.