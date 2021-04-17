Octopussy Vs. Never Say Never Again: Which Was The Superior Bond Of 1983?

As Never Say Never Again is, literally, a remake of Thunderball with Sean Connery back as James Bond, you’d think this film could put people on the fence. Its October 7, 1983 release saw the film eventually raking in $160 million on a $36 million budget. So technically, Octopussy wins in the regard that it cost less, made more money, and actually had the official EON Productions stamp of Albert R. Broccoli. That being said, critics were surprisingly kind to the film, with Janet Maslin of the New York Times’ own review inspiring this comparison in the first place. Never Say Never Again, which she heralded “the better Bond, and by a wide margin” actually sits at a 69% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes through contemporary reviews.