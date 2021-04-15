Following Rumors, See What Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Could Look Like As Spider-Woman

So here’s the thing: Daisy Ridley has wrapped her work on the Star Wars franchise around the same time Sony is reportedly developing a Spider-Woman film in its growing Spider-Verse. So why not get these two together and make this thing? The 29-year-old actress hasn’t exactly said no to the idea. It’s all rumors and fan casting at the moment, and not one we’re not ready to forget just yet.
Digital Artist ApexForm made an edit that imagines Daisy Ridley as Marvel’s Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, and I’m totally here for this. Check out the Star Wars actress all suited up in red and blue:
She fits right in, doesn’t she? When Daisy Ridley was promoting Chaos Walking, her film with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, the actress was asked on the press tour if she’d heard rumors about her apparently being in the running for the Spider-Woman role. Ridley apparently had not, but she shared that she would “love” to take it on if given the chance.
Fans have really embraced the idea of Daisy Ridley playing Jessica Drew in the Spider-Verse, and it kind of surpassed expectations within the rumor mill. A month later, the actress responded to the idea again with these words:
Well, it's funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumors recently, and I went, 'Oh, that sounds great.' Apparently, I've now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn't true! It's funny because I don't really choose things...I [didn't] set out to do another 'big film.' I just read the [Chaos Walking] script, loved it, and loved the idea of it.
Adding to that, Daisy Ridley said she’d been watching WandaVision and was really impressed with what Marvel Studios was able to achieve with its first Disney+ series. While Ridley isn’t officially attached to a Marvel role, she certainly sounds smitten with the idea if it did come her way. And this beautiful image of her in a Spider Suit shows people are into it too.
Olivia Wilde is reportedly set to direct a Sony Spider-Verse film alongside her Booksmart collaborator Katie Silberman, and the chatter indicates this flick will focus on Spider-Woman. The actress-turned-filmmaker recently wrapped filming her second directing project Don’t Worry Darling and is readying that for release, but we’d imagine once that’s done, she’ll jump to her Marvel project. Maybe she’ll think of Daisy Ridley? Time will tell!
While our best guess for who'd lead a Spider-Woman film is Jessica Drew, there are a lot of versions of the hero, and other iterations, such as Spider-Gwen or Cindy Moon, could be on the table too, depending on the vision for the project. It would be great to see Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland team up for a Spider-Verse film after working together on Chaos Walking. What do you think of the idea? Vote in the poll below.