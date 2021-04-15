That Time Kyra Sedgwick Accidentally Pressed The Panic Button At Tom Cruise's House

We've all been at a dinner party in a house you've never been in before and wanted to take a look around. If the house you were in happened to be the house of Tom Cruise, then I think we would all absolutely need to look at everything. And so, one can perhaps forgive actress Kyra Sedgwick for accidentally calling the cops on a Tom Cruise dinner party because she wanted to see what a button was for.
Kyra Sedgwick recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she recounted a story she's clearly told before. Apparently back in the early 1990s, when Tom Cruise and Sedgwick's husband Kevin Bacon were making the film A Few Good Men, the couple was invited to a dinner party at Cruise's house. While doing that sort of low level snooping that you do at dinner parties in unfamiliar houses, the actress found something interesting. As she put it,
It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story. So, I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over for dinner because I had worked with Tom (on Born On The 4th Of July) and Kev was doing A Few Good Men, and so we got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie, and oh God who else, Rob Reiner was there. It was a flow. And Nicole (Kidman) was there. It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to. So, there was this fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle, a little button, and I was like ‘Oh, what’s that little button?’ So I pressed the little button because I just thought maybe something interesting will happen…
At this point, Drew Barrymore suggests that perhaps pressing the button would have shifted a false wall and revealed some sort of hidden room. And to be sure, considering that this is Tom Cruise house that we're talking about, that isn't the craziest idea. Maybe Tom Cruise has a panic room in his house and this was the way in? Maybe he just has a secret entrance to his personal office, because let's face it, if I had the money, I would build a secret entrance to my personal office just for fun.
Unfortunately, the button did not reveal a secret laboratory where Tom Cruise attempted to create the elixir of life. In fact, initially, nothing happened. This caused even more concern, and caused Kyra Sedgwick to maybe do what she should have done first, and ask the host what was up with the button. The actress continued,
Nothing happened, and then I got a little nervous. I was like, ‘Uhhh nothing happened. That doesn’t seem right.’ So I tapped Tom on the shoulder who was in the middle of a story, and I said, ‘I pressed this button down here.’ And he was like, ‘You pressed that button?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I pressed that button.’ And he goes, ‘That’s the panic button.’ And so the cops came. They had to stop the screening… I think there were more than five cop cars. It was something. I did not get invited back.
I mean. it makes sense that Tom Cruise would have a button that would call the cops. It's exactly what you would expect a A-list celebrity to have under his mantle just in case such a thing were ever needed. I guess Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon didn't have a panic button? Maybe they do now.