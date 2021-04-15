news

That Time Kyra Sedgwick Accidentally Pressed The Panic Button At Tom Cruise's House

Tom Cruise looking concerned in Mission: Impossible 6

We've all been at a dinner party in a house you've never been in before and wanted to take a look around. If the house you were in happened to be the house of Tom Cruise, then I think we would all absolutely need to look at everything. And so, one can perhaps forgive actress Kyra Sedgwick for accidentally calling the cops on a Tom Cruise dinner party because she wanted to see what a button was for.

Kyra Sedgwick recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she recounted a story she's clearly told before. Apparently back in the early 1990s, when Tom Cruise and Sedgwick's husband Kevin Bacon were making the film A Few Good Men, the couple was invited to a dinner party at Cruise's house. While doing that sort of low level snooping that you do at dinner parties in unfamiliar houses, the actress found something interesting. As she put it,

It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story. So, I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over for dinner because I had worked with Tom (on Born On The 4th Of July) and Kev was doing A Few Good Men, and so we got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie, and oh God who else, Rob Reiner was there. It was a flow. And Nicole (Kidman) was there. It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to. So, there was this fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle, a little button, and I was like ‘Oh, what’s that little button?’ So I pressed the little button because I just thought maybe something interesting will happen…

At this point, Drew Barrymore suggests that perhaps pressing the button would have shifted a false wall and revealed some sort of hidden room. And to be sure, considering that this is Tom Cruise house that we're talking about, that isn't the craziest idea. Maybe Tom Cruise has a panic room in his house and this was the way in? Maybe he just has a secret entrance to his personal office, because let's face it, if I had the money, I would build a secret entrance to my personal office just for fun.

Unfortunately, the button did not reveal a secret laboratory where Tom Cruise attempted to create the elixir of life. In fact, initially, nothing happened. This caused even more concern, and caused Kyra Sedgwick to maybe do what she should have done first, and ask the host what was up with the button. The actress continued,

Nothing happened, and then I got a little nervous. I was like, ‘Uhhh nothing happened. That doesn’t seem right.’ So I tapped Tom on the shoulder who was in the middle of a story, and I said, ‘I pressed this button down here.’ And he was like, ‘You pressed that button?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I pressed that button.’ And he goes, ‘That’s the panic button.’ And so the cops came. They had to stop the screening… I think there were more than five cop cars. It was something. I did not get invited back.

I mean. it makes sense that Tom Cruise would have a button that would call the cops. It's exactly what you would expect a A-list celebrity to have under his mantle just in case such a thing were ever needed. I guess Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon didn't have a panic button? Maybe they do now.

Up Next

Top Gun: Maverick Star Tom Cruise Is Being Honored By Navy Ahead Of Its Release
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Sounds Like Mission: Impossible’s Tom Cruise Loves Stunts So Much It Ruins Takes news 3d Sounds Like Mission: Impossible’s Tom Cruise Loves Stunts So Much It Ruins Takes Dirk Libbey
The Best Kevin Bacon Movies And How To Watch Them news 3d The Best Kevin Bacon Movies And How To Watch Them Jason Wiese
Somewhere In Between Training For The Witcher And Building His Own Computer, Henry Cavill Found Love television 4d Somewhere In Between Training For The Witcher And Building His Own Computer, Henry Cavill Found Love Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Why The Masked Singer’s Orca Felt A ‘Bullseye In The Back’ During Season 5 TBD Why The Masked Singer’s Orca Felt A ‘Bullseye In The Back’ During Season 5 Rating TBD
Gal Gadot Reveals How Wonder Woman Was Influenced By Princess Diana TBD Gal Gadot Reveals How Wonder Woman Was Influenced By Princess Diana Rating TBD
Zack Snyder Tells Us About The Two Army of the Dead Spinoffs He Has Planned TBD Zack Snyder Tells Us About The Two Army of the Dead Spinoffs He Has Planned Rating TBD
Manifest's Ben Goes Off The Grid For Help With A Dangerous Calling In New Episode Clip TBD Manifest's Ben Goes Off The Grid For Help With A Dangerous Calling In New Episode Clip Rating TBD
How Zac Efron’s Firestarter Will Differ From The Original Stephen King Adaptation TBD How Zac Efron’s Firestarter Will Differ From The Original Stephen King Adaptation Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information