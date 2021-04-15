Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Will Play Joey Ramone In A Netflix And STXfilms Movie And That's Perfect

This makes me feel very old… but also very excited. You see, musician biopics tend to be about artists from the distant past. Johnny Cash (Walk the Line) or James Brown (Get On Up) get the silver screen treatment because of what they accomplished. But I know that I’m getting older because bands and musicians I grew up on are starting to get the film treatment, and I feel relatively protective of what happens to these stories. But the news that Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live and Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island is going to play the late Joey Ramone in a Netflix biopic brings me peace, and has me psyched.