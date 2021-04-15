news

Top Gun: Maverick’s Jennifer Connelly Had Serious Anxiety Before Being Flying With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

In a year filled with 2020 box office holdovers, Top Gun: Maverick has become one of 2021’s most anticipated films. Viewers have been waiting to see Tom Cruise back in action as Maverick since the film was announced. This time around, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly is one of many newcomers to join the high-octane franchise. Despite the film dealing with fighter planes, Connelly didn’t expect to be in the air. But all that changed as the actress spoke on her anxiety before flying with Cruise.

While Tom Cruise remains one of Hollywood’s top earners, he has become known for doing his stunts. Of course, Top Gun: Maverick would be no different. Prior to being cast in the movie, Jennifer Connelly was already struggling with flight anxiety. So doing some crazy in-air stunts was less than ideal. Connelly explained her feelings at the time, saying:

What I was afraid to tell Tom at the time was that I had just recently decided to think myself out of a really crippling fear of flying that I had suffered from for years. And so originally when I signed on to do the movie there was no flying for my character. My character was on land, she was on the water, she was never in the air. There was a scene at one point where it’s taxing on a runway maybe in a plane together. So, Tom and I are shooting that scene and the plane, the P-51 is tiny. The top of the cockpit is right here and my knees are up against his back.

In her Graham Norton Show interview, Jennifer Connelly opened about how the innocent moment shifted quickly as she and Tom Cruise sat in the aircraft. Connelly revealed how Tom Cruise broke the news to her:

He’s like ‘Jen have you ever been in a plane like this before?’ I was like ‘No I haven’t, Tom. It’s amazing.’ He’s like ‘You have ever done any aerobatic flying before?’ I started to get nervous. ‘No, why? Will I be doing some?’ He’s like ‘It’s gonna be very graceful. Very elegant. Very elegant rolls. It’s going to be nice and easy.’ So that’s how I found out I was going to be up in the P-51 with Tom flying it.

Hearing Jennifer Connelly describing the moment was both insightful and scary. But knowing Tom Cruise’s stunt and flying background, Connelly shouldn’t have been too surprised. As evident by his injury during the Mission: Impossible Fallout shoot, Cruise seemingly doesn't mind taking risks for his craft. That project was a major hit, and next up the actor will be in the cockpit. Hopefully, Connelly's own flight sequence will be a highlight in the Top Gun sequel.

Jennifer Connelly’s anecdote was a nice peek behind the scenes into the anticipated sequel. With that in mind, the film has been plagued with multiple delays for varying reasons. Despite the latest delay, fans of the original film won’t have to wait much longer to see Tom Cruise and company. You can catch Top Gun: Maverick will arrive in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021.

Up Next

Tom Cruise Reacts To Top Gun: Maverick's Lego Trailer
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

That Time Kyra Sedgwick Accidentally Pressed The Panic Button At Tom Cruise's House news 7h That Time Kyra Sedgwick Accidentally Pressed The Panic Button At Tom Cruise's House Dirk Libbey
Apparently Tom Cruise Had A Good Reason For Delaying Top Gun: Maverick news 2d Apparently Tom Cruise Had A Good Reason For Delaying Top Gun: Maverick Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sounds Like Mission: Impossible’s Tom Cruise Loves Stunts So Much It Ruins Takes news 3d Sounds Like Mission: Impossible’s Tom Cruise Loves Stunts So Much It Ruins Takes Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Wrath of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath of Man Rating TBD
The Tomorrow War Jul 2, 2021 The Tomorrow War Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Apr 23, 2021 Mortal Kombat Rating TBD
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
Chaos Walking Mar 5, 2021 Chaos Walking 6
Why The MCU Needs More Morally Gray Heroes Like Deadpool TBD Why The MCU Needs More Morally Gray Heroes Like Deadpool Rating TBD
Pedro Pascal's The Last Of Us TV Show Added An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet In A Major Role TBD Pedro Pascal's The Last Of Us TV Show Added An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet In A Major Role Rating TBD
WrestleMania 37: The Best And Worst Moments, Including Bad Bunny's Debut TBD WrestleMania 37: The Best And Worst Moments, Including Bad Bunny's Debut Rating TBD
Wow, Dune’s Stellan Skarsgård Spent A Ton Of Time In The Makeup Chair TBD Wow, Dune’s Stellan Skarsgård Spent A Ton Of Time In The Makeup Chair Rating TBD
The Witcher Star Reveals Henry Cavill's Gorgeous Wrap Gift To The Cast TBD The Witcher Star Reveals Henry Cavill's Gorgeous Wrap Gift To The Cast Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information