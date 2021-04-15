Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Shares Adorable Throwback For Emma Watson’s Birthday

Whoa, they were babies! It looks like this picture was taken in the real early days considering a movie poster from 2002’s Scooby-Doo The Movie is peeking out behind them. They must have been in the first or second movie of the franchise, putting Emma Watson at about 12 and Tom Felton at about 14. It’s super sweet that the pair can say they’ve been friends for about two decades now. They’re like childhood best friends – it’s just too cute!