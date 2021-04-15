Idris Elba Talks James Bond Once More, And How The Rumors Have Impacted His Mom

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Moms are, in short, pretty damned rad. They can help us follow our dreams, boost us up when we need it and are part of how some people survive childhood with all their fingers and toes. In the case of actor/DJ/”Black Superman” Idris Elba, his mom has been listening to the rumors of his potential James Bond casting quite a bit lately, and she’s pretty keen on the idea herself.