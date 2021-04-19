Every Musical That Has Won An Oscar For Best Picture, Ranked

10. The Broadway Melody (1929)

The Broadway Melody is the second movie to ever win Best Picture (and the first movie with sound to win), but it is, in my opinion, the very worst film to ever win the highest honor. I mean, it’s just terrible. Directed by Harry Beaumont and starring Bessie Love and Anita Page as two sisters who struggle to make it on Broadway, The Broadway Melody is old and it feels it. In fact, the very first movie to win Best Picture, Wings, is a silent film, but it still feels like it was made years after The Broadway Melody. Just check out this clip for the song “You Were Meant For Me”. I can literally feel myself aging just listening to it.

And get this. There was once a technicolor scene in the film, but it’s since been lost to the sands of time. Now, you can’t even see the big color number. Not that you’d want to, though. The Broadway Melody is an absolute snore, and the music and dancing is not even worth the watch. Pass.