Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor Teases The Return Of A Beloved Marvel Character

There are a lot of rumors floating around about who could be joining Tom Holland and Zendaya on the MCU’s third standalone Spidey film, whether it be the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the hero and other multiverse antics. There’s a lot of secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home as it approaches its late 2021 release, but here’s one new piece of information we’re more inclined to believe is happening.
Jon Favreau is reportedly reprising Happy Hogan in the upcoming Spider-Man film. Murphy’s Multiverse shared that it can “confirm” the fan-favorite will return to his role that began in Iron Man for the Phase Four release. The actor/filmmaker has joined Tom Holland on every one of his solo adventures so far, why wouldn’t he come back?
When last we caught up with Happy Hogan in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he was developing feelings for Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May. At the end of the 2019 movie, the pair sat down with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to tell him about their relationship, but there was a miscommunication. Aunt May thought it was a “summer fling” whilst Happy was ready to go all in. It left things pretty awkward for Happy, but there’s definitely some room here for the character to continue, especially since he’s no longer assisting the now late Iron Man.
So far, we don’t know much about what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home despite the film being a mere eight months away. The movie wrapped filming last month amidst rumors of a number of famed Spider-Man characters returning to the franchise. Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly part of the film, along with Jamie Foxx’s Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man films. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from the original Tobey Maguire movies is also definitely part of No Way Home, per a recent interview.
Spider-Man: Far From Home followed Peter Parker as he met a foe in Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, whom he defeated, but then Quentin Beck outed his name as Spider-Man. Now that everyone knows the high schooler is an Avenger, so who knows how his life will change. He could certainly use some assistance from Happy Hogan, who helped Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark navigate fame after he outed himself at the end of the first Iron Man movie.
Before we reach Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are a lot of Marvel storylines to see first. We still have one more episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before Black Widow and Loki enter the mix in July, and then Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals hit theaters this fall. No Way Home is set to be released on December 17, and it will lead into Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which comes in early 2022. Check out the full Marvel movies lineup here on CinemaBlend.