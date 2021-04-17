Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor Teases The Return Of A Beloved Marvel Character

Before we reach Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are a lot of Marvel storylines to see first. We still have one more episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before Black Widow and Loki enter the mix in July, and then Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals hit theaters this fall. No Way Home is set to be released on December 17, and it will lead into Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which comes in early 2022. Check out the full Marvel movies lineup here on CinemaBlend.