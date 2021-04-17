That Time Tom Cruise Ate Chocolate Cake For Three Days Straight While Shooting The Outsiders

Tom Cruise had confidence in his ability to eat chocolate cake and stay true to the character, thinking, “How bad could it be?” Cruise thought since he liked chocolate cake, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal to eat it for the scene in question, but he didn’t expect to have to eat it for three whole days. This was an important and hilarious lesson for the actor to learn. During the same interview on The Graham Norton Show, the actor went on to explain that he became sick from having so much cake: