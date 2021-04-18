Why One Detail About King Kong Changed So Much For Godzilla Vs. Kong

Because Godzilla vs. Kong has roared past box-office expectations, it has effectively altered what was thought to be possible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has renewed interest and excitement about the potential of the Legendary's MonsterVerse and will hopefully ensure that we'll see more giant kaiju battles in the future, hopefully with as much consideration that went into the spectacle that is Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.