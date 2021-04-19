Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Photo Down Under Including Matt Damon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are a lot of reasons, even this early, to believe that Thor: Love and Thunder could be the best Thor movie to ever. Ultimately it has all the best pieces of the previous films. Taika Waititi is back to direct after Thor: Ragnarok, but if you missed Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in that film, don't fret because she'll be back as well. There have also been indications that we could even more returns as there is reason to believe Jeff Goldblum could be back, and now it seems that another, perhaps surprising, big name actor could also be appearing in Matt Damon.