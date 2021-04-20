The Internet's Calling For Hugh Jackman's Real Steel 2 After Similar-Sounding Vin Diesel Movie Is Announced

When Real Steel was coined as a Rock’em Sock’em Robots imitator, it was merely on the look and concept alone. Though it certainly didn’t help that roughly around the time it was released, another variant of that project went into development. What really set the Hugh Jackman/Shawn Levy collaboration apart was the fact that it was based on the Richard Matheson short story “Steel,” with an added twist of father/son reconciliation being mixed in with robot boxing. Strangely enough, the new Rock’em Sock’em Robots sounds like it’s working a very similar angle, which has prompted responses like this next highlight: