The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Lizzo Shooting Her Shot With Chris Evans

There’s nothing like seeing one celebrity shoot their shot at another one. Lizzo was the latest star to slide into another star’s direct messages, but she didn’t slide into any star’s DMs; she flirted with Captain America’s Chris Evans. Lizzo’s regretful shot caused the internet to rally behind her pursuit of the Marvel Cinematic Universe star.
The Lizzo/Chris Evans saga began April 17, when the Grammy-winning artist took to her TikTok send out the message “don’t drink and DM.” Lizzo revealed she had direct messaged the Captain America star after a night of drunken fun.
But things took an unpredictable turn on April 19. Lizzo hopped on TikTok to update fans on the awkward situation. The Grammy winner couldn’t contain her excitement as she revealed Chris Evans’ response to her DM. Evans took the moment to empathize with the music star, saying that he'd "done worse on this app."
Chris Evans’ response to Lizzo’s DM showed how relatable the MCU star is. He went on to follow the music superstar, much to her delight. But Evans knew what the Grammy winner was feeling, as late last year, he went viral for accidentally leaking a nude photo when trying to share a video on Instagram. While some doubted whether it was a leak or not, the Knives Out star knows what it was like to deal with awkward social media moments.
Lizzo wasn’t the only one surprised by Chris Evans’ response and Instagram follow. Others took to Twitter and other outlets to express their feelings over the two stars. One Twitter user was excited over Evans following Lizzo back:
Upon hearing the news, social media began shipping Lizzo and Chris Evans. One fan was here for Grammy winner and the actor becoming an official couple:
The internet was pushing for more than the two stars just dating. Some users were already talking about Lizzo and Chris Evans getting married. One user posed this question:
Social media began planning the potential couple’s wedding day. Some fans wanted to be more hands-off and just wanted a front-row seat. One fan wondered about that, tweeting:
Marriage and dating weren’t necessarily the endgame for some fans. They just wanted Lizzo to be happy and enjoy the moment. One user stated about the singer-rapper and Chris Evans’ exchange:
While everyone was excited, Lizzo might have some competition for Chris Evans' affection, as Community star Yvette Nicole Brown staked her claim on the MCU star. Brown has expressed her feelings about Evans on several occasions. The actress jokingly tweeted:
While Yvette Nicole Brown was claiming her territory, some questioned why Chris Evans never answered their DMs. One fan took to Twitter to say:
Chris Evans' follow caused the internet to pose a serious question – what is Lizzo’s appeal with men? Some pointed out Lizzo and fellow music superstar Harry Styles had a similar vibe. One Twitter user stated:
In the end, Lizzo has captured the attention of the internet’s boyfriend Chris Evans. The internet has been vicariously living through the multiple Grammy winner. Time will tell if a follow turns into a friendship or a romantic relationship. If that happens, we'll be sure to let you know.