Does Shang-Chi’s Trailer Have A Hidden Spider-Man Connection?

If you don't quite remember Zach Cherry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's pretty understandable given that he was only featured in a single 30 second scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming. You can find him in the first act of the movie while Tom Holland's titular webslinger is featured in a montage being a friendly neighborhood hero. Cherry plays a guy at a hot dog cart who spots Spidey on a rooftop and requests that he does a flip, and he cheers when the future Avenger complies.

You can spot him in the Spider-Man: Homecoming still below: