How Much A Quiet Place Part II, The First Huge Theater-Only Release Since Tenet, Could Make Opening Weekend

While some major films have chosen to go ahead and release in theaters even with the pandemic still going on, they haven’t really done so without a safety net. Warner Bros has put out a good amount of big films since its Christmas release of Wonder Woman 1984, but the studio has also released all of its films to HBO Max simultaneously. A Quiet Place Part II will risk heading to theaters without the safety net of a streaming platform to back it up since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was the first major film to release after theaters were shut down and reopened.