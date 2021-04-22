Marvel Fans Rent Billboard Campaigning For Iron Man To Be Brought Back To Life

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. As such, there are countless fans who are invested in the serialized storytelling, and various heroes that have graced the screen. And now some of those fans have rented out a billboard, campaigning for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man to come back to life.
The entire MCU started with the original Iron Man movie, and Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark to pitch perfection throughout his whopping nine starring roles. Tony heroically sacrificed himself to snap Thanos out of existence in Avengers: Endgame, but some fans are still holding out hope that he’ll be brought back. Check out the billboard said fans rented below,
Well, that’s one way to get your message across. It looks like there are some fans who weren’t satisfied with how Avengers: Endgame left Iron Man’s story. And while Robert Downey Jr. has seemingly left the MCU behind, that hasn’t stopped superfans from making their voices known.
The above image comes to us from a now-deleted Twitter post, which was shared a few hundred times ahead of its mysterious disappearance. Both the social media account and said billboard encourage Marvel fans to use the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife on April 24th, marks the two-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame.
It seems the Marvel fans behind the campaign want to see Iron Man/Tony Stark get a happy ending in the MCU. A number of characters fell throughout Infinity War and Endgame, including Black Widow. But Tony’s death hit especially hard, and his funeral scene was an emotional one considering Pepper Potts and their daughter Morgan.
While both Natasha and Tony died in Avengers: Endgame, Captain America was given a chance at a happy ending. After returning the Infinity Stones to their proper place in the timeline, Steve went back and lived his happy ending with Peggy Carter. It’s likely due to this that fans want to see Iron Man get the same treatment.
Still, it seems unlikely that Tony Stark would somehow be brought back to life in the MCU. The Russo Brothers have spoken about the importance of real stakes, and that includes death scenes. Tony Stark’s death wrapped up the character’s arc, and showed the real sacrifices that come with saving the galaxy.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.