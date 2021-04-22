Sounds Like The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Has More Ideas For DC Projects

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
There may be a ton of comic book movies out there, but filmmaker James Gunn has managed to carve a special niche of the market. His work in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is universally acclaimed, and fans are eager to see what he’ll do with DC’s The Suicide Squad. What’s more, it sounds like Gunn has even more ideas for future DCEU projects.
Anticipation for The Suicide Squad has been steadily buildling since James Gunn was first announced as director. The R-rated blockbuster is nearly upon us, and Gunn has also worked on a spinoff TV series starring John Cena’s Peacemaker. He was recently asked if there were more DC stories for him to tell, and Gunn responded honestly with:
I'm already more than halfway through shooting a season of a TV show's first season. So there is definitely more on the horizon.
Touche. James Gunn is a massive comic book fan, and now that he’s officially entered the DC Extended Universe, there’s no telling what types of stories he’ll bring to life. It sounds like he’s going to be a very busy man, balancing two massive comic book franchises.
James Gunn’s comments come from his personal Twitter, which the acclaimed filmmaker regularly uses to speak to the fandom. Gunn is often using social media to field questions from the public, sometimes shutting down rumors about The Suicide Squad or Guardians of the Galaxy in the process.
Both The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series will be available on HBO Max.
Considering just how much James Gunn loves comics, there’s no telling what other DC stories he might have percolating in his mind. Luckily he seemingly has the freedom to pivot between shared universes at his leisure. Plus, he has the potential to give his full attention to the DCEU depending on what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Following the highly anticipated release of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn will be pivoting back to the MCU for a variety of Guardians content. In addition to the threequel, there’s also a holiday special and a set of animated Groot shorts on the way. Guardians 3 was originally supposed to be one of Phase Four’s first installments, so it’s already a long time coming.
James Gunn’s upcoming DC debut should be quite different from his work in the MCU, if merely because of The Suicide Squad’s R-rating. Gunn didn’t have to hold back when it came to language or violence, and smart money says a ton of characters are going to be killed before our eyes.
The Suicide Squad will arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on August 6th.