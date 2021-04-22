news

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5 Has Added A Marvel Villain

Thomas Kretschmann as Baron Strucker in the MCU

It’s been a long time coming, but Indiana Jones 5 is finally gearing up to begin production. Naturally Harrison Ford will be back as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., and earlier this month, it was announced that Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Casino Royale’s Mads Mikkelsen will be joining him. Now it’s been revealed that Mikkelsen won’t be the only participant in Indiana Jones 5 who’s caused a bit of trouble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Thomas Kretschmann has also come aboard.

If the name doesn’t sound familiar, you’ll likely remember his character: Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, who appeared in the Captain America: The Winter Soldier mid-credits scene and the beginning of Avengers: Age of Ultron as the HYDRA leader overseeing the Mind Stone experiments, which notably empowered Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. While Strucker’s time in the MCU didn’t last long, Kretschmann has an opportunity to leave his stamp on another Disney-owned property. The Wrap reports that he will appear in Indiana Jones 5, although no details about his character were revealed.

Outside of the MCU, Thomas Kretschmann’s notable credits include The Pianist, 24, 2005’s King Kong, Valkyrie, Westworld and Greyhound. Like Mads Mikkelsen, Kretschmann is quite experienced playing villains, so it’s easy enough to imagine him playing someone who will clash with our fedora-wearing, whip-wielding protagonist. On the other hand, maybe Kretschmann will be an ally to Indy on his latest adventure. We shall see.

Although talk of a fifth Indiana Jones movie started happening after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’s release, Indiana Jones 5 wasn’t officially announced by Disney until 2016. Rather than Steven Spielberg directing again, helming reins have been passed to Logan’s James Mangold, although Spielberg is still attached as an executive producer. Composer John Williams is also returning to score Indiana Jones 5, and Mangold said earlier this month that he was working on the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, having previously collaborated with them on Ford v. Ferrari.

Related

Indiana Jones 5: Did James Mangold Reveal The Sequel’s Setting?

So right now, Harrison Ford is surrounded by new faces for Indiana Jones 5. What about familiar ones? Well, it was made abundantly clear a few years back that Shia LaBeouf won’t return, so Mutt Williams’ time in the franchise will be a one-and-done affair. Karen Allen and John Rhys-Davies have expressed interest in reprising Marion Ravenwood and Sallah, respectively, but there’s been no official indication if either of them will be back. I imagine at least one established character will be back for another ride, but I’m more curious to learn how new players like Thomas Kretschmann factor into this story.

Following a series of delays, Indiana Jones 5 is on track to arrive on July 29, 2022, with principal photography expected to begin this summer. While we wait for more updates on its development, look through our upcoming 2021 movies schedule to learn what will hit theaters later this year.

Up Next

Indiana Jones Is Getting A Brand New Story And Fans Should Get Very Excited
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Explains Why One Major Fight Sequence Was So Hard To Film news 1h Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Explains Why One Major Fight Sequence Was So Hard To Film Adreon Patterson
After A Lengthy Hiatus, Dune’s Josh Brolin Is Back On Instagram And This Time He’s Bringing All The Positivity news 6h After A Lengthy Hiatus, Dune’s Josh Brolin Is Back On Instagram And This Time He’s Bringing All The Positivity Jessica Rawden
Mads Mikkelsen And 7 Other Actors Who Almost Always Play The Villain news 8h Mads Mikkelsen And 7 Other Actors Who Almost Always Play The Villain Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Army Of The Dead May 21, 2021 Army Of The Dead Rating TBD
Those Who Wish Me Dead May 14, 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead Rating TBD
Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
No Time To Die Oct 8, 2021 No Time To Die Rating TBD
Whoopi Goldberg Wants To Play A Superhero, And She's Got A Great Plan To Make It Happen TBD Whoopi Goldberg Wants To Play A Superhero, And She's Got A Great Plan To Make It Happen Rating TBD
Following Real Housewives Rumors, Country Star Jana Kramer Is Heading For Divorce From NFL Vet Husband TBD Following Real Housewives Rumors, Country Star Jana Kramer Is Heading For Divorce From NFL Vet Husband Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Review: A Whole Lotta Blood, And A Whole Lotta Dumb Apr 23, 2021 Mortal Kombat Review: A Whole Lotta Blood, And A Whole Lotta Dumb 5
Law And Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Talks Rollins And Carisi's Dynamic, 'Completely Different' Episode And More TBD Law And Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Talks Rollins And Carisi's Dynamic, 'Completely Different' Episode And More Rating TBD
'Mortal Kombat' Director Simon McQuoid And Our Annual Oscar-Prediction Contest TBD 'Mortal Kombat' Director Simon McQuoid And Our Annual Oscar-Prediction Contest Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information