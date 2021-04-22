Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5 Has Added A Marvel Villain

So right now, Harrison Ford is surrounded by new faces for Indiana Jones 5. What about familiar ones? Well, it was made abundantly clear a few years back that Shia LaBeouf won’t return, so Mutt Williams’ time in the franchise will be a one-and-done affair. Karen Allen and John Rhys-Davies have expressed interest in reprising Marion Ravenwood and Sallah, respectively, but there’s been no official indication if either of them will be back. I imagine at least one established character will be back for another ride, but I’m more curious to learn how new players like Thomas Kretschmann factor into this story.