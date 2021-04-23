One Specific Godzilla vs. Kong Kill Was Actually Inspired By Friday The 13th

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The past year has been a wild one, with various industries adjusting to new standards. The film world was no exception; sets were given new safety protocols while studios brought projects straight to homes. That was certainly the case with Godzilla Vs. Kong, which was available both in theaters and HBO Max. And director Adam Wingard recently revealed one sequence that was directly inspired by beloved horror franchise Friday the 13th.