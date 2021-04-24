The Great Advice Jason Bateman Gave Justin Theroux When The Spotlight Was Turned On Him Thanks To Jennifer Aniston Relationship

Being half of a celebrity couple can be hard, and few one know that better than Justin Theroux, who was previously married to Justin Theroux. From dating to marriage to divorce, Theroux sometimes had a tough time due to being with such a high-profile star like Aniston. While others might resent it, the actor had already been warned about such attention, thanks to Ozarks star Jason Bateman. Recently, Theroux revealed the great advice Bateman gave about the Hollywood spotlight.
Through his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux went from being a relatively known actor to the better half of everyone’s favorite Friend. Dating and marrying a huge celebrity caused the actor to make some adjustments to his life. But it was Aniston’s The Switch co-star who gave him some perspective on fame. Theroux explained:
Jason Bateman actually once gave me one of the most sage pieces of advice ever when all that was kind of going on. And he said, 'Look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born and that character is you, but it's not you. That character is, you know, angry, that character has got a problem, that character is, you know, sweet. It's just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins.' And he said, 'And so my advice is, don't follow that guy's storyline.'
At that moment, Jason Bateman was the Obi-Wan to Justin Theroux’s Luke Skywalker. Bateman was the perfect vehicle for that advice, as he has been famous since childhood. His wisdom was coming from years of experience working and living in Hollywood. It also shows how generous the actor is when it comes to sharing wisdom with his colleagues. Fortunately, Theroux was able to maintain his composure while he and Jennifer Aniston were an item.
During his Today interview, Justin Theroux admitted to taking Jason Bateman’s advice to heart. In regards to Bateman's advice helping, the actor told the morning show:
I stuck to it. And that's the only way you can sort of keep sane and all that.
It's nice to hear Justin Theroux heeded Jason Bateman’s wise advice. In the end, it worked for him as he continued to gain notice for his film and television work, despite the constant attention surrounding his relationship with Jennifer Aniston. And even though their relationship ended, Theroux and Aniston have remained friends, as they even continue to exchange phone calls and well wishes on their birthdays.
Justin Theroux’s answer proved that Hollywood isn't always the cutthroat town its made out to be, and it's great to see that the actor took Jason Bateman's wordds to heart. And all the while, Theroux still finds himself with a nice career that continues to grow. At present, you can catch Justin Theroux in the Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast.