The Great Advice Jason Bateman Gave Justin Theroux When The Spotlight Was Turned On Him Thanks To Jennifer Aniston Relationship

Jason Bateman actually once gave me one of the most sage pieces of advice ever when all that was kind of going on. And he said, 'Look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born and that character is you, but it's not you. That character is, you know, angry, that character has got a problem, that character is, you know, sweet. It's just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins.' And he said, 'And so my advice is, don't follow that guy's storyline.'