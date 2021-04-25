news

Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Reveals Hilarious Advantage To Kong Knowing Sign Language

King Kong in the cave in Godzilla Vs. Kong
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

Godzilla vs. Kong fought its way to box office dominance -- roaring past box office expectations, reaching global milestones, and delivering the kaiju main-event it promised. It’s a movie that raises some questions about its human characters having major roles and its actors being aware of the fact that they aren’t what people are paying to see. Godzilla and King Kong are the main draws and everything was riding on the two iconic monsters coming to blows. The monsters pulled a lot of weight narratively, and director, Adam Wingard, revealed a hilarious advantage to King Kong knowing sign language in the movie.

King Kong's relationship with Jia was a surprisingly tender addition to the mayhem and destruction-heavy film. They use sign language to communicate with each other, and Jia is the go-between for Kong and the other humans in the movie. However, there are certain things you have to consider when it comes to Kong's use of sign language, and fans seem to be considering this. During a Reddit Q&A, director Adam Wingard addressed a hilarious question about Kong’s signing abilities:

u/thatonecoolnerd: Ok ok, I’ll ask the big question everyone is thinking of: If Kong knows sign-language, can he flip the bird?

Wingard: Great question. I suppose Jia would have to teach him that one and she's too much of a sweetheart to do that...But there is always room for growth :)

Adam Wingard addresses the elephant in the room: can Kong give someone the middle finger? Wingard admits that Jia is the one who taught him sign language, so she would ultimately have to be the one to teach him how to flip someone the bird. However, she's honestly too innocent and sweet to ever teach Kong such things. However, Wingard says there is always room for growth, and I would not bet against Kong, who seems like an intelligent monster, picking up some unsavory sign language elsewhere.

Aside from any kind of gestures either creature might make, Godzilla Vs. Kong has inspired debate about whose movie it is Godzilla or King Kong? The film fulfilled Adam Wingard’s dream Monsterverse fights and has given the film industry some hope for a return to normalcy during the ongoing pandemic. The little details that come out about Godzilla vs. Kong just gives fans more and more to think and obsess over, which is a good sign for any franchise.

When it comes to King Kong, a lot of effort went into allowing the character to have the standout performance he had in Godzilla vs. Kong. Adam Wingard and the VFX team made certain that Kong could convey emotions and communicate with Jia in a believable way, which is why one detail about him was changed from 2017's Skull Island. In regard to any potential future films in the franchise, fans will surely be on the lookout for any development with King Kong’s sign language capabilities and if he picked up any bad habits since his clash with Godzilla.

Be sure to catch Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters and stream it before it leaves HBO Max at the end of this month.

More From This Author
    • Jamil David Jamil David View Profile

      Movie and TV obsessive. A good Heist movie is the way to my heart. Enjoyer of everything from Marvel Movies to Rom-coms.

The Mortal Kombat Cast Already Knows Who They Want To Face Off Against In Mortal Kombat 2 news 3h The Mortal Kombat Cast Already Knows Who They Want To Face Off Against In Mortal Kombat 2 Braden Roberts
The Best Jackie Chan Movies And How To Watch Them news 4h The Best Jackie Chan Movies And How To Watch Them Philip Sledge
How Steven Spielberg Lit A Fire Under Ready Player Two Writer To Get The Sequel Done news 1d How Steven Spielberg Lit A Fire Under Ready Player Two Writer To Get The Sequel Done Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Jul 23, 2021 Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Rating TBD
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent TBD The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Rating TBD
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Where Each 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Couple Ended Up Ahead Of Season 6 TBD Where Each 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Couple Ended Up Ahead Of Season 6 Rating TBD
Who Will Elizabeth Choose? Lucas And Nathan Both Have Pros As When Calls The Heart Nears Season 8 Finale TBD Who Will Elizabeth Choose? Lucas And Nathan Both Have Pros As When Calls The Heart Nears Season 8 Finale Rating TBD
What Is Marvel's Multiverse: 4 Things To Know From The Comics TBD What Is Marvel's Multiverse: 4 Things To Know From The Comics Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Had A Big Box Office Weekend, But It Still Almost Lost To A Surprise Competitor TBD Mortal Kombat Had A Big Box Office Weekend, But It Still Almost Lost To A Surprise Competitor Rating TBD
Below Deck Star Is Watching Herself On New Episodes And Finds Her Behavior 'Disappointing' TBD Below Deck Star Is Watching Herself On New Episodes And Finds Her Behavior 'Disappointing' Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information