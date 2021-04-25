Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Reveals Hilarious Advantage To Kong Knowing Sign Language

When it comes to King Kong, a lot of effort went into allowing the character to have the standout performance he had in Godzilla vs. Kong. Adam Wingard and the VFX team made certain that Kong could convey emotions and communicate with Jia in a believable way, which is why one detail about him was changed from 2017's Skull Island. In regard to any potential future films in the franchise, fans will surely be on the lookout for any development with King Kong’s sign language capabilities and if he picked up any bad habits since his clash with Godzilla.

Be sure to catch Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters and stream it before it leaves HBO Max at the end of this month.