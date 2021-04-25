news

After Declaring It 'White Boy Summer,' Chet Hanks Is Now Shooting His Shot With Lizzo

In his latest attempt to break into the rap scene, Chet Hanks, son of legendary actor Tom Hanks, officially declared it “White Boy Summer” in his new music video of the same name. There’s weed, twerking, and something called the “Chet Walk” that he’s trying to make a thing. But also in the video, Hanks simultaneously declared it “Black Queen Summer.” And he’s apparently very serious about it because he attempted to shoot his shot with Grammy winner Lizzo.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, probably unintentionally, got the ball rolling when she slid into the DMs of actor Chris Evans and got a response. It appears that Chet Hanks was hoping for a similar result. Per The Shade Room, Hanks posted Lizzo’s thirsty TikTok on his Instagram stories with the caption, “If it don’t work out w/ captain America im here baby WBS BQS.” Hanks has some pretty high confidence to think Lizzo might consider him over Captain America, but there’s no word yet if she even responded.

I’m actually pretty convinced that Chet Hanks has a thing for Lizzo, or otherwise seeks to mimic the viral response that she is a magnet for. He shot his shot for her, after Lizzo did so first for Chris Evans – to the delight of Marvel and music fans alike. Now, a few weeks after Lizzo hilariously declared it “Ass Crack Summer” in a series of raunchy Instagram pics, Hanks seemingly attempted to bank off of that and redeclare it “White Boy Summer.”

Judging by her viral TikTok about Chris Evans, Lizzo may be down for “White Boy Summer” in some capacity or even the idea of a “Black Queen Summer.” She is a noted advocate for body positivity and was spotted linking up with other major women of color performers, SZA and Kehlani just a few days ago. But many online aren’t quite sure about Chet Hanks’ current attempt at trend setting. His die-hard fans seemed ecstatic in his comments, yet a lot of others noted that he is “doing too much” and has “gone too far.”

The majority of the reactions to Chet Hanks’ “White Boy Summer” video, though, seem to be a way to roast the offspring of a famous actor. Some of which include that “Tom hanks don’t show you affection?” or “Tom come get your boy” or “That was forest gump money.” Tom Hanks has become unwittingly involved in his son’s antics in the past. Last year, he was in the middle of Chet’s feud with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Meanwhile, Lizzo seems blissfully unaware of Chet Hanks, who currently faces abuse allegations from an ex-girlfriend, and his overtures. She’s still living her best life, and I’m living for her great ideas, “Ass Crack Summer,” for one, and her casting as the live-action Ursula, for two.

