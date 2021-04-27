The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's Latest Update About The Rick Grimes Movie Makes It Feel So Real

It has been a grueling three years since we last saw Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes among our favorite group of zombie apocalypse survivors, as he made his exit during The Walking Dead’s ninth season. That being said, we know the character isn’t gone from us for good, as his spin-off movie has been the source of much speculation and has provided updates since it was first announced. Now it looks like we have some especially promising news, as the actor's latest update on the status of his character's comeback movie makes it all start to feel pretty real.