Aquaman 2’s Amber Heard Shows Off Her Training For James Wan's Upcoming Sequel

The DC Extended Universe is a unique franchise, which constantly keeps the fandom on their collective toes. Nowhere is that more obvious than with the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although fans are now looking forward to various upcoming projects. Chief among them is James Wan’s Aquaman 2, and Mera actress Amber Heard recently shared a photo showing her training for the highly anticipated sequel.