Aquaman 2’s Amber Heard Shows Off Her Training For James Wan's Upcoming Sequel

Amber Heard in the Snyder Cut
The DC Extended Universe is a unique franchise, which constantly keeps the fandom on their collective toes. Nowhere is that more obvious than with the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although fans are now looking forward to various upcoming projects. Chief among them is James Wan’s Aquaman 2, and Mera actress Amber Heard recently shared a photo showing her training for the highly anticipated sequel.

Amber Heard made her DCEU debut in the theatrical cut of Justice League, although her character had a different accent and plot in the Snyder Cut. Heard is currently preparing to get to work on Aquaman 2, check out the photo proof below.

Well, it certainly looks like Amber Heard is getting ready to dive back into the DCEU with her next appearance as Mera. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what James Wan has up his sleeve, and what action Heard’s signature character gets into.

The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Amber Heard. In it we see Heard at the gym, getting into superhero shape for her upcoming role in Aquaman 2. While she doesn’t specifically mention Mera, the hashtags make it clear why she’s been going hard regarding exercise.

Moviegoers can re-watch Amber Heard’s tenure in the DCEU on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Amber Heard recently reprised her role as Mera for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, and now it seems like she’s ready to get back to the DCEU’s main timeline. It’s currently unclear what Aquaman 2 might be about, but clearly Heard will be involved.

While Amber Heard is clearly prepping for Aquaman 2, there’s been some backlash about her involvement in the mysterious sequel. Heard is consistently making headlines for her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, which resulted in the actor being removed from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. Depp’s defenders have circulated an online petition calling for Heard’s removal from Aquaman, although her team has consistently shut down any reports of that nature.

When Aquaman arrived in theaters back in 2018, moviegoers were treated to James Wan’s bold underwater vision. The blockbuster utilized unique wire work and visual effects to give the cast a look of weightlessness, and was a major success following the disappointing box office performance of Justice League’s theatrical release.

Aquaman 2 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

DC Has Dropped Its Aquaman Spinoff And More
