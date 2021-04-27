New Peter Rabbit 2 Trailer Throws James Corden’s Character Into A Lot Of Crazy Shenanigans

Given how last year was decidedly lacking in theatrical experiences past mid-March (provided you didn’t go to a drive-thru or catch something like Tenet or The New Mutants), I imagine the crazy shenanigans on display in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will be quite welcome to the youths seeing it on the big screen, and maybe even some of their parents. Of course, shenanigans come with the territory in these anthropomorphic animal movies, and in this sequel’s case, it has everything from a fox getting his cardio on to Peter and some of his bunny compatriots sledding down a snowy hill. No animal or human is safe from the action in this movie.