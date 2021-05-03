Upcoming Elisabeth Moss Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Handmaid's Tale Star

In the last several years, there have been many TV shows which have really taken the world by storm and gotten everyone talking. Series like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad are on that list, but one still-running show which comes up a lot is The Handmaid’s Tale. Along with those conversations, the actress Elisabeth Moss often pops up, because of her amazing acting talent.

While we have, clearly, seen how fantastic Elisabeth Moss is in other hit shows like Mad Men, and interesting movies like The Invisible Man, one has to wonder what exactly this actress has coming up in the next couple of years. God knows that I’m wondering. So, from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 to 2021 movies coming out as soon as the summer, here is everything that Elisabeth Moss has on her radar for some time.