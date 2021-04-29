Why Disneyland Has To Change Its Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance Ride

On Friday Disneyland Resort will open its theme parks for the first time in over a year. While guests will finally be able to return to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland will certainly be a different place than it was when it closed in march of last year. People will be wearing face coverings throughout the parks, many dining locations will be closed, and social distancing will make many queue and attraction experiences different. However, those won't be the only changes as one of Disneyland Park's newest attractions, Rise of the Resistance, will also be modified in order to make it a few minutes shorter, in order to get it in line with state guidelines.