Anthony Ramos Strips To His Underwear For Iconic Calvin Klein Ad And In The Heights’ Director Wants Everyone To Know What’s Coming Next

There are hit Broadway musicals, and then there’s Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed production became a worldwide sensation, catapulting the original Broadway cast into superstardom. Anthony Ramos is one of those stars, who has been appearing in a ton of TV and film projects. He also recently stripped down to his underwear for an iconic Calvin Klein ad, and In The Heights director John M. Chu wants everyone to know what’s coming next for the actor-singer.
Anthony Ramos will play the lead role of Usnavi in the upcoming In the Heights movie, which is a film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original Broadway musical. The film is directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker John M. Chu, who shared Ramos’ Calvin Klein ad on social media. Check out his message below.
Talk about high praise. While Anthony Ramos has definitely gotten his fair amount of praise, John M. Chu seems to believe his starring role in In the Heights is going to catapult him to new stardom. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long before that movie is released.
John M. Chu posted his love for Anthony Ramos over on his personal Twitter page. The praise was accompanied by the actor’s recent Calvin Klein ad, which highlights how ripped the Hamilton icon is. Although Chu seems much more focused on the star power of his In the Heights collaborator.
Anthony Ramos will be playing the central character Usnavi in In the Heights. It’s a role that Lin-Manuel Miranda himself played in the original Broadway company, as well as various other productions. He’ll be narrating the story, while we also follow the lives of his relatives and friends in El Barrio.
In the Heights was of the many film projects delayed last year, being pushed back a full year as a result. Instead Hamilton arrived on Disney+ last summer, featuring Anthony Ramos’ duel performance as John Laurens and Phillip Schuyler. But instead of a filmed stage production, John M. Chu’s upcoming movie is a full movie spectacle.
Following appearing in Hamilton, Anthony Ramos has already booked a number of major projects including Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and A Star is Born. But In the Heights will mark the first time he’s top billing, and clearly John M. Chu is excited.
In the Heights is currently set to arrive in theaters and HBO Max on June 11th.