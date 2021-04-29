Anthony Ramos Strips To His Underwear For Iconic Calvin Klein Ad And In The Heights’ Director Wants Everyone To Know What’s Coming Next

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are hit Broadway musicals, and then there’s Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed production became a worldwide sensation, catapulting the original Broadway cast into superstardom. Anthony Ramos is one of those stars, who has been appearing in a ton of TV and film projects. He also recently stripped down to his underwear for an iconic Calvin Klein ad, and In The Heights director John M. Chu wants everyone to know what’s coming next for the actor-singer.