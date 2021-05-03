5 Reasons Why I Actually Think Another New King Kong Movie Would Be Better Than Another New Godzilla Film

Kong: Skull Island Is Still Arguably The Best MonsterVerse Movie

I know this is debatable, but I still think that Kong: Skull Island is the best movie in the MonsterVerse. For me, it’s the film that feels the most enjoyable, as even the human characters don’t annoy me like the ones in the three other MonsterVerse films featuring Godzilla. And it’s certainly one of the best King Kong movies. That’s just one reason why I think another King Kong film would be the best course of action for the MonsterVerse.

Another would be that I just think Godzilla could use a break in America. And if Wingard could possibly make a film with a similar feel to it like Kong: Skull Island, then I think the MonsterVerse can feel somewhat fresh again, which I think is a very good thing for what could potentially be a very healthy series now that Godzilla vs. Kong was a hit.