How To Watch The Harry Potter Movies On International Harry Potter Day

These days it seems like there is a holiday every day of the week, and while some like National Thank God It’s Monday Day and National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day range from silly to absurd, there are others that have a sense of magic, wonder, and maybe even some fantastical Dark Arts. I’m talking about International Harry Potter Day (Sunday, May 2), the annual celebration of J.K. Rowling's beloved fantasy novels and eight box-office smash hits that entertained and enchanted millions of muggles over the years.
But what to do on International Harry Potter Day? Do you put on a robe, grab your trusty broom, and set out for a game of Quidditch? Start reading the books again for the 9 and 3/4th time? Or do you watch the Harry Potter movies streaming? And while the first two options would make for quite a great Sunday Funday, watching the movies isn’t a bad way to spend a lazy Sunday morning, afternoon, evening, and parts of Monday either.
The Harry Potter Movies Airing On TV
One of the easiest ways to celebrate International Harry Potter Day this year is to watch some of the Harry Potter movies that will be airing on SyFy throughout the day on Sunday. You won’t be able to watch all eight movies, but if you’re a big fan of the middle part of the series then you’re in for a remarkable movie marathon.
The marathon starts at 8 a.m. ET with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Immediately after that, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix will air at 11:29 a.m. ET. Then comes Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince at 2:31 p.m. ET. The marathon (on Sunday least) concludes with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 at 6 p.m. ET. The finale to the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 airs at 9:12 p.m. ET, Monday.
Are The Harry Potter Movies Streaming?
In the past you have been able to watch the Harry Potter movies streaming on services like HBO Max and Peacock, but none of the eight movies are available on either of those streamers at this time. It isn’t all bad news, though, as there are other ways to watch the Harry Potter movies.
The Harry Potter Movies In Order And How To Rent Them
If you want to watch all eight Harry Potter movies in order and have access to an Amazon account then you are in good shape as the entire wizard saga is available to rent on the service:
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) - Rent it on Amazon.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) - Rent it on Amazon.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) - Rent it on Amazon.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) - Rent it on Amazon.
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) - Rent it on Amazon.
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) - Rent it on Amazon.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) - Rent it on Amazon.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2 (2011) - Rent it on Amazon.
In the event you want to watch the Fantastic Beasts movies, fear not as both are available on Amazon as well:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) - Rent it on Amazon.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) - Rent it on Amazon.
This should all be more than enough to get you through International Harry Potter Day this year, until all the great upcoming Harry Potter books, movies, and games come out at least. And since you’re here, you might as well check out CinemaBlend’s updated list of 2021 movie premiere dates.