Without Remorse Ending: How It Sets Up The Future Of The Clancyverse

Warning: spoilers for Without Remorse are about to be openly discussed. If you’re looking to avoid being spoiled, exfil to safety and come back once you’re ready.

The legacy of author Tom Clancy’s universe of counterterrorism tales is as legendary as it is voluminous. Michael B. Jordan’s new film, Without Remorse, is the latest entry in the modern adaptations of Clancyverse that fans can find on Amazon Prime, and it’s got a pretty specific plan for where the future of the potential franchise could go. Which means it’s time to take a look at Without Remorse’s ending, and see where John Kelly’s origin story has its sights set to venture towards.

Before we get started, consider this the final warning that there will be extensive spoilers discussed from Without Remorse’s plot. So there’s still time for you to head to another piece of coverage we’ve run pertaining to the film’s not-so-spoilery pastures. With that out of the way, let’s see how John Kelly becomes the hero that we all know as John Clark.