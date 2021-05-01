Twilight Fan-Favorite Kristen Stewart and LOTR Fan-Favorite Viggo Mortensen Are Making A Movie Together Next

Even with Kristen Stewart’s and Viggo Mortensen’s somewhat loose connections to the sci-fi genre, David Cronenberg more than makes up for it. Conenberg is one of the kings when it comes to horror and has a recognizable name in sci-fi too - he was even considered to direct Total Recall and turned down directing a Star Wars film, two major additions to sci-fi culture. Cronenberg has also recognized Mortensen for more than just Aragorn in Lord of The Rings for a long time, as they worked together on A History of Violence, so it’s no wonder the filmmaker is keen to work with the actor again.