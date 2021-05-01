Godzilla Vs. Kong Just Suffered A Major Setback In Japan

Godzilla vs. Kong's arrival in Japanese theaters now will be up to how the country deals with its state of emergency and if it manages to make enough progress to allow for larger gatherings like movie showings. While the top two global movie markets, China and the United States, are up and running and starting to bring in some solid numbers for the first time since the pandemic, Japan is the third largest market, and Godzilla vs. Kong is now missing out on some added dollars for an extended amount of time.