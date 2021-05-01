Oscar-Winning Moonstruck Star Olympia Dukakis Is Dead At 89

Of course, when Dukakis finally did make it to the film industry, she made a serious impression. Olympia Dukakis landed her earliest film roles during the ‘70s and early ‘80s, but it would be her performance as matriarch Rose Castorini in 1987’s Moonstruck that would cement her place in cinematic history. She would receive acclaim for her performance, which ultimately earned her a Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.