No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Stuns In Corset And Shares Body Positivity Message

While the anticipated release of No Time To Die has made singer Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme tune one of the most crucial tools to keeping fan interest stoked during its delays, Eilish herself has been a busy woman. Continuing to drop singles, music videos, and with a brand new album on the horizon, she’s persevering and rewarding her fans even in the time of a pandemic. Always forging her own path, Billie Eilish has now stunned fans and the world at large thanks to an interview and photo shoot that sees her donning corsets, and promoting a message of body positivity.
Recently Eilish shared the cover and several photos from her recent interview with Vogue UK, which debuted another new look for the award winning singer/songwriter. Known to have worn baggy clothes because of having a negative image of her own body, Billie Eilish has gradually changed her style leading up to the promotion of her new album, “Happier Than Ever.” Which lead up to this most recent photo shoot, as well as Eilish revealing the following reasons for her new attitude:
Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.
The past year or so has seen Billie Eilish making moves to reclaim and shape the image of her body in her own way. Those efforts have seen her become more comfortable in her skin, and more eager to have discussions like the one this statement was taken from. Never one to back down or sugar coat, it’s clear that between her new single “Your Power” and the recent promotions she’s been doing for her latest work, it’s a conversation that’s setting the tone for this next chapter in Billie Eilish’s career. Nowhere is that more readily apparent than in one of the social media posts that she shared, showing off one of her Vogue photos, with a very similar message as the caption:
2021 especially has been an open book year for Eilish, as we’re also in the wake of the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Showing the more personal side of Billie Eilish, we got to learn more about her home life, her creative process, and even her relationship to her fans. In her own time, Ms. Eilish has been shedding the air of mystery surrounding her persona, and in the process has become an even stronger voice for changing how we all approach the matter of body image.
If you’re a fan of Billie Eilish, both as a musical artist and as a voice for social change, this year is already looking to be quite rewarding in both of those key ways. And there’s bound to be more interviews between now and the July 30th release of “Happier Than Ever” that will show everyone just what to expect. Though there’s also more room for such discussions between Eilish and the world in the run up to the day we’ll all finally be able to hear No Time To Die’s opening theme in theaters, which is currently set to debut domestically on October 8th.