Ahead Of Thor 4, Tessa Thompson Talks 'Crazy Dream' Of Getting To Play Valkyrie

In the post, we see several behind-the-scenes Easter eggs. In the mirror photo, we see a drawing of Valkyrie's face - possibly as a reference for the makeup artists - and another sheet that reads "Two fingers between teeth," which goes on to list what are presumably vocal exercises (as someone with acting experience, I can certainly vouch for the weird sounds we use to warm up our voices). Tessa Thompson also included a video of her combat training and showed off one of the custom daggers Valkyrie uses in battle. These are just glimpses into Thompson's world, and they can only hint at the work she must have put into her character. They imply hours of both physical and vocal training.