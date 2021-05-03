Why Captain Marvel 2's Official Title The Marvels Is Such A Big Deal

On the other hand, maybe Marvel Studios is wanting to give a bigger platform to Monica Rambeau or Kamala Khan, and transition Carol Danvers into being more of a supporting hero in the MCU. Should this be the case, I suspect that Monica would be the likelier candidate to take over this particular film series, while Kamala would either stick around in a secondary capacity or star in another season of the Ms. Marvel series. Who knows, maybe something will happen in The Marvels that takes Carol out of commission temporarily or permanently, and Monica would become the new Captain Marvel. This would be similar to how Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is now being primed to take over the Captain America film series following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.