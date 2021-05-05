Why Star Wars' Latest Comic Reveal May Be A Big Deal For The Franchise

The current run of Marvel's Darth Vader comic book series is set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Given that, and the fact that Luke lost his hand within that timeframe, it's only logical to assume this hand was indeed Luke Skywalker's that Vader spotted, though we have no clues yet as to what it could possibly be used for. Honestly, I'm hoping for the Skywalker clone angle just for the sheer chaos it could create in the story and with fans, but I'm not counting on it to happen.