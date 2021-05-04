Colin Trevorrow Shared Some Of Michael Giacchino's Jurassic World: Dominion Score, And It's Terrifying

Speaking of “dinosaur nightmares,” that brings us to one final piece of Jurassic World music that still looms tall in the canon of Maestro Giacchino’s work thus far. Heard in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the theme to the Indoraptor felt like real “wrath of the gods” material. In turn, that somewhat sets the high bar for musical terror that Jurassic World: Dominion will have to clear in order to really send us running from the Rexes. In short, if Michael Giacchino has written something so terrifying for this threequel that it tops “World’s Worst Bedtime Storyteller,” we’ll preorder our night lights now.