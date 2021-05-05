Thor: Love And Thunder’s Cast Keeps Hanging Out With A-Listers, Starting Casting Fan Theories

Perhaps Thor: Love and Thunder is going by a ‘more the merrier’ mindset as the underwraps storyline continues to be filmed. There’s a lot to be set up in the fourth Thor film, with Chris Hemsworth’s character facing a new adversary in Gorr the God Butcher, reuniting with old flame Jane Foster (who is set to become The Mighty Thor )and somehow crossing paths with Zeus. There could be room for Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher to find roles, even in a cameo capacity if the wine and dine wasn’t random.