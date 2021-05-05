Thor: Love And Thunder’s Cast Keeps Hanging Out With A-Listers, Starting Casting Fan Theories

Thor: Love and Thunder's filming in Australia has proved to be a Hollywood affair since production began early this year. We’ve heard word that Matt Damon, Jeff Goldblum and Melissa McCarthy may be a part of the Marvel movie, as well as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Christian Bale’s Gorr the Butcher leading the film. But wait, there might be more major names joining the God of Thunder.
The recent bit of major news about the movie is confirmation from Russell Crowe that he is on board to play Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. This came weeks after rumors spread that the actor was involved once he was spotted socializing with the cast. As the Marvel movie reaches its last few weeks of production, look who else is spending time with the Thor cast:
Borat’s Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, his wife and fellow actor, recently had dinner in Australia with Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Rita Ora, who has allegedly been linked romantically with writer/director Taika Waititi. Could one or both of them be suiting up for a role in Thor: Love and Thunder? It’s definitely not impossible considering all the starpower in the movie already, but rubbing elbows at a dinner table doesn’t always mean business.
Isla Fisher is from Australia and is a resident of Down Under alongside her British husband. Sacha Baron Cohen does already know Russell Crowe from being co-stars in 2012’s Les Miserables, and besides being costars on Thor: Love and Thunder, Crowe and Christian Bale starred together in 3:10 to Yuma back in 2007. It could be some old friends catching up while they are in Sydney, but sharing a film schedule definitely makes breaking for lunch easier.
We already suspect Taika Waititi recruited Matt Damon to play actor Loki again for a sequence in the movie alongside Melissa McCarthy as actor Hela, Sam Neill as actor Odin and Luke Hemsworth as actor Thor following some set images being snapped. Funny enough, McCarthy begged for a role in the film back in January before being caught in costume.
Perhaps Thor: Love and Thunder is going by a ‘more the merrier’ mindset as the underwraps storyline continues to be filmed. There’s a lot to be set up in the fourth Thor film, with Chris Hemsworth’s character facing a new adversary in Gorr the God Butcher, reuniting with old flame Jane Foster (who is set to become The Mighty Thor )and somehow crossing paths with Zeus. There could be room for Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher to find roles, even in a cameo capacity if the wine and dine wasn’t random.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to reach theaters on May 6, 2022. While we wait for it, check out the entire confirmed Marvel movies lineup here on CinemaBlend.