The First Purge Cast: What The Horror Movie Actors Are Doing Now

In 2018, Blumhouse took us back to the early days of The Purge with The First Purge, a prequel that depicted the origins of the annual lawless evening and how an experiment in Staten Island resulted in the most ruthless and deadly night of the year. While the horror movie received a mixed reception from critics and audiences alike, it didn't have any trouble scaring up an audience. To date, it remains the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, grossing nearly $140 million worldwide. It's certainly not the last we'll see of The Purge, as The Forever Purge is slated to come out on July 9, 2021.
If you're wondering where you've seen The First Purge cast, including Marisa Tomei and Y'lan Noel, in the nearly three years since this movie's release, we're here to help. Here's what the actors behind in this top-grossing horror prequel are doing now.
Y’lan Noel (Dmitri Cimber)
As Dmitri Cimber, a drug lord in Staten Island and Nya's ex-boyfriend, Y'lan Noel was the protagonist in The First Purge. Most notably, Noel played Daniel King in HBO's Insecure. He also had a main role in The Hustle. Away from TV, Noel appeared in Slice, House of Another, The Weekend, and last year's The Photograph. The actor also acted in the short film, The Spartan King. Currently, Noel is shooting Mo McRae's feature directorial debut, A Lot of Nothing. Additionally, he's signed on to lead Lee Daniels' newest show.
Lex Scott Davis (Nya Charms)
In the role of Nya Charms, an anti-Purge activist, Lex Scott Davis plays a main character in The First Purge. Previously, Davis played Toni Braxton in Lifetime's biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart. The actress also had a starring role in CBS's short-lived series, Training Day. Additionally, Davis played a recurring role as Quiara Thompson in Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. Her other television credits include All Rise, The Exes, and Tales. Away from television, Davis can be seen in Superfly (2018) and Foster Boy. Additionally, she co-wrote and starred in 2014's short film, ColorBlind.
Most recently, Lex Scott Davis was seen in Son of the South. The actress also played the title role of Joy in Joy & Jim and appeared in the short film, Magnolia Bloom. Currently, Davis plays the part of Cassidy "Cass" Ray in ABC's Rebel. Currently, she's filming a role in Mo McRae's feature screenwriting and directorial debut, A Lot of Nothing. Additionally, Davis will be seen in Sweet Girl later this year.
Joivan Wade (Isaiah Charms)
Playing the part of Isaiah Charms, a high school student who lives with his older sister, Nya, Joivan Wade is one of the main characters in The First Purge. Most notably, Wade is known for his performances as Manyou in BBC's Big School and Jordan Johnson in BBC's EastEnders. His other TV credits include Youngers, Doctor Who, Casualty, and The Interceptor. Away from television, Wade can be seen in The Weekend, The Dare, VS., and a series of short films, including 2012's Callum, 2015's Chick or Treat (which he co-wrote), 2016's Rwd/Fwd, 2017's The Riot Act, 2018's Shiro's Story (which he produced), and 2019's Amani (which he produced). Outside of acting, Wade produced the short film, Joy, last year.
Currently, Joivan Wade plays Victor Stone, i.e. Cyborg, in HBO Max's Doom Patrol. The third season is expected to premiere later this year. The actor also played the part in a recent episode of The CW's Legends of Tomorrow. Additionally, last year, Wade produced, wrote, and played a version of himself in the short film, Wade in the Water.
Marisa Tomei (Dr. May Updale/The Architect)
As Dr. May Updale, i.e. The Architect, the psychologist who created a social experiment that would later become the annual Purge, Marisa Tomei played a pivotal supporting character in The First Purge. Most famously, Tomei is an Oscar-winning actress for her supporting turn in My Cousin Vinny. The actress also received acclaim for playing Cassidy in The Wrestler, Gina Hanson in Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, Rita Abromowitz in Slums of Beverly Hills, and Natalie Strout in In the Bedroom. Additionally, the actress plays May Parker, a.k.a. Aunt May, in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Her other notable film credits include What Women Want, Anger Management, Wild Hogs, Cyrus, The Big Short, Crazy Stupid Love, and The Ides of March.
Most recently, Marisa Tomei appeared in Human Capital, Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, and the Netflix special, Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine. Next, Tomei reprises her role as Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home. She'll also star in Delia's Gone.
Lauren Velez (Luisa)
In the role of Luisa, the Charms' neighbor, Lauren Velez played a supporting character in The First Purge. Most notably, Velez is known for her performance as Maria LaGuerta in Showtime's Dexter. Her other notable television credits include HBO's Oz, ABC's Ugly Betty, Fox's New York Undercover, and ABC's How to Get Away with Murder. The actress's other TV credits include South of Hell, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, and MacGyver.
Away from television, Lauren Velez played Elaine Santos in City Hall and Lisette Linares in I Like It Like That. She can also be seen in I Think I Do, Officer Downe, Prince of Central Park, and Shaft (2019). Additionally, Velez voiced Rio Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She also starred in and produced 2016's America Adrift. Last year, Velez was seen in Ana and Swallow. Next, the actress will appear in Rogue Hostage.
Rotimi Paul (Skeletor)
Playing the part of Skeletor, a sadistic criminal who'll kill anyone he wants for his own depraved pleasure or gain, Rotimi Paul was a menacing figure in The First Purge. The actor can also be seen as Ken Moody in Mapplethorpe and Schmitty in Dutch Kills, which he also produced. Additionally, Paul can be seen in a variety of short films, including 2014's Ship of Fools (which he also wrote and produced), 2015's The Reels. 2016's New York I Love You, and 2019's Brooklyn Park. Away from movies, Paul appeared in episodes of As the World Turns, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Sleepy Hollow, Bull, and Blue Bloods.
Last year, Rotimi Paul was seen in the short film, A Storybook Ending. Next, he'll be seen in another short film, How I Learned to Breathe Out Water.
Mo McRae (7 & 7)
As 7 & 7, a loyal friend of Dmitri, Mo McRae plays a dependable supporting character in The First Purge. Most notably, McRae had a recurring role as Tyler in FX's Sons of Anarchy. His other TV credits include Big Little Lies, Almost Family, Empire, Ray Donovan, and This Is Us. He can also be seen in Murder in the First, Pitch, The Defenders, Southland, ER, Cold Case, NYPD Blue, and The Shield. Additionally, McRae's film credits include Wild, The Butler, Gridiron Gang, All the Way, and Den of Thieves.
Currently, Mo McRae is making his feature screenwriting and directorial debut with the upcoming dramedy thriller, A Lot of Nothing. The actor also produces the film. Additionally, McRae directed an episode of CBS's All Rise. As an actor, McRae recently played a recurring role in ABC's Rebel. He also appeared in the historical drama, The 24th, last year. Next, the actor will star in MVP, which he also produced, and the short film, Rock a Bye Baby. Additionally, McRae produced Joy & Jim earlier this year.
Siya (Blaise)
In the role of Blaise, a loyal member of Dmitri's gang, Siya played a minor character in The First Purge. Prior to acting, Siya was a rapper with four mixtapes, including 2011's Elevator Music, 2015's Better Late Than Never and What Never Happened, and 2017's Commitment, and three albums, including 2016's SIYAvsSIYA, 2017's 383 - for Roosevelt, and 2018's Mad Energy, respectively. The musician also starred in Oxygen's reality TV series, Sisterhood of Hip Hop. Prior to her performance in The First Purge, Siya made her acting debut in Netflix's Deuces. The actress can also be seen in Street Dreams: Los Angeles.
Last year, Siya appeared in the horror film, No Escape. Currently, the actress is filming a role in Good Intentions. She's also expected to appear in Blind Currency.
Melonie Diaz (Juani)
Playing the part of Juani, Melonie Diaz had a minor role in The First Purge. Prior to this performance, the film-television actress was known for her standout supporting turns in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints and Fruitvale Station. She also starred in Itty Bitty Titty Committee, American Son, Be Kind Rewind, Supporting Characters, and Ghost Team. Her other notable film credits include Lords of Dogtown, The Belko Experiment, Hamlet 2, Gringo, Feel the Noise, All About Nina, Nothing Like the Holidays, and Assassination of a High School President.
On television, Melonie Diaz had a main role in VH1/BET's The Breaks. Her other television credits include Nip/Tuck, CSI: Miami, Girls, Room 104, Elementary, Rizzoli & Isles, and Law & Order. Outside of acting, Diaz produced two short films, 2009's She's a Blur and 2015's Wedding Dress. Currently, the actress leads The CW's Charmed in the role of Mel Vera.
Steve Harris (Freddy)
As Freddy, the best friend of Taz and Sharpie, Steve Harris plays a supporting character in The First Purge. Most notably, Harris is known for his two-time Emmy-nominated performance as Eugene Young in ABC's The Practice. His other television credits include main roles in TNT's Legends and NBC's Awake. He can also be seen in Justified, The Crossing, Friday Night Lights, Heist, New York Undercover, and The Twilight Zone. Additionally, Harris can be heard in Kids' WB/Cartoon Network's The Batman. Away from television, the actor can be seen in Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Minority Report, Quarantine, The Rock, Bringing Down the House, Sugar Hill, and 12 Rounds. He also appeared in Burning Sands, Takers, The Skulls, George Wallace, and Chi-Raq. Outside of acting, Harris was also a co-producer on 2018's Revival.
Most recently, Steve Harris appeared in Fox's short-lived drama series, Filthy Rich. He was also a guest star in an episode of NBC's Chicago P.D. Next, Harris will be seen in Starz's Black Mafia Family. He's also attached to produce A Love to Die For.