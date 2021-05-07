Black Panther 2’s Synopsis Is Pretty Cryptic, But Michael B. Jordan Has Confidence In Ryan Coogler’s Pivot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but one of the most iconic locations is definitely Black Panther’s Wakanda. Ryan Coogler’s 2018 blockbuster broke box office records, made history for its representation, and was nominated for a slew of Oscars. Coogler is now tasked with crafting a sequel after Chadwick Boseman’s death, and the first synopsis for the new titled Wakanda Forever recently arrived. And while said synopsis is vague, actor Michael B. Jordan has full confidence in Coogler’s pivot.