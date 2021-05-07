Black Panther 2’s Synopsis Is Pretty Cryptic, But Michael B. Jordan Has Confidence In Ryan Coogler’s Pivot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but one of the most iconic locations is definitely Black Panther’s Wakanda. Ryan Coogler’s 2018 blockbuster broke box office records, made history for its representation, and was nominated for a slew of Oscars. Coogler is now tasked with crafting a sequel after Chadwick Boseman’s death, and the first synopsis for the new titled Wakanda Forever recently arrived. And while said synopsis is vague, actor Michael B. Jordan has full confidence in Coogler’s pivot.
Chadwick Boseman’s death last summer shocked the public, as he had a private battle with colon cancer. The late actor was still preparing to film the upcoming sequel, so the story had to be overhauled by Ryan Coogler for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The current synopsis for the project reads as follows:
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda. and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who was behind Black Panther, the film will be released on July 8, 2022.
While careful not to reveal any plot details about the mysterious project, it’s clear that Ryan Coogler is going to be diving deeper into the nation of Wakanda in Black Panther’s sequel. Fans will continue to wonder and debate exactly how the project will move forward without Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, but Erik Killmogner actor Michael B. Jordan has full faith in his Creed collaborator.
Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Killmonger in the original Black Panther was universally acclaimed, as he brought a complicated and compelling villain to life on the big screen. Fans have been hoping to see him return to the MCU, and while Jordan doesn’t seem especially interested he’s still invested in the future of Black Panther. When asked about Wakanda Forever’s title reveal and plans to continue on without Chadwick Boseman, Jordan said:
I mean, I think, look Marvel does great work, amazing work, and their characters are awesome. We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick, so for them trying to figure out how to move forward I know was not an easy thing to do. So, the fact that they settled on a title and figured out their story I think is truly incredible. I mean, if anybody could figure it out, it’s Ryan [Coogler]. And Kevin Feige and their wonderful producers over there are gonna figure out the way to do it.
Michael B. Jordan’s comments come from his recent appearance on the Just For Variety podcast. While it doesn’t appear that Jordan will actually appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he’s as excited for the project to come together. What’s more, he’s sure that Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige’s combined forces will succeed in honoring Chadwick Boseman, while still continuing the blooming franchise.
Despite Killmonger’s apparent death at the end of Black Panther, there are still fans out there who want to see Michael B. Jordan reprise his role sometime in the future. Additionally, there are other moviegoers who want to see the actor pivot to DC to play Superman. We’ll just have to see what comes next for the actor-director, as his starpower continues to grow.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on July 8th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.