The Suicide Squad Got Classic Comic Fan Art, And James Gunn Approves

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC has had an unprecedented life, most recently proving this with the streaming release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline, first of which is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Some fans recently gave the movie’s cast a classic comic poster, and Gunn approves.