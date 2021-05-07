news

The Suicide Squad Got Classic Comic Fan Art, And James Gunn Approves

Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad
The DC has had an unprecedented life, most recently proving this with the streaming release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline, first of which is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Some fans recently gave the movie’s cast a classic comic poster, and Gunn approves.

There’s a ton of anticipation for The Suicide Squad, largely because of its R-Rating and James Gunn’s history with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Gunn assembled a massive cast for the story, and now we can see a number of Task Force X members battling the villainous Starro in an epic piece of fan art. Check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? This is a stellar recreation of the very first issue of Justice League of America, where the team famously faced off against Starro. Now we’ve got a similar image, with the character swapped with The Suicide Squad cast members. Mind blown.

The above image comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Instagram account. The visionary filmmaker is notoriously busy on social media, and fields endless informal Q&As about his upcoming superhero projects. And with The Suicide Squad just months from finally arriving, this isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

As James Gunn mentions in his post, this stellar The Suicide Squad fan art comes from artist Marcelo Damm. They recreated the classic Justice League of America cover, this time highlighting the cast of villains that will make up Task Force X. We can see King Shark biting down on Starro, while Captain Boomerang throws projectiles and Harley Quinn uses the spear that we’ve seen her wielding throughout the trailers.

Cool fan art is bound to continue finding its way to James Gunn’s desk, or social media as the case may be. After all, The Suicide Squad is just months away from its release and the final wait is excruciating for moviegoers who can’t wait to see Gunn’s sensibility translate to the DCEU.

The Suicide Squad is a unique project, as its a soft reboot of David Ayer’s 2017 original movie. While a few characters are returning like Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller, the cast is filled with stellar actors playing unknown villains. And it doesn’t look like they’re all going to be making it out of the conflict alive.

The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

