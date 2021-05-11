George A. Romero’s Twilight Of The Dead: 5 Reasons I’m Excited For The Movie That's In The Works

I have been a fan of George A. Romero ever since I first watched Night of the Living Dead late one night at a friend’s house growing up. My obsession only continued to grow and reached new heights in high school when I was introduced to Dawn of the Dead, and it was pretty much over for me at that point.

So you can imagine how excited I was when I read a May 2021 article in The Hollywood Reporter about plans to revive George A. Romero’s Twilight of the Dead, a project that the horror icon first started working on prior to his 2017 death. And while the movie is still in the very early stages of development, it seems to be very much alive (or at least undead) thanks to director’s widow, Suzanne Romero, and a group of horror writers who helped expand the original treatment. There is still much to be worked out before the movie sees the light of day, but I have more than enough reasons to be excited…