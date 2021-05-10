How Universal Studios Is (Smartly) Getting Guests To Keep Coming Back

Theme parks have had to get creative under the current conditions. While many people are more than happy to visit theme parks, others have been more apprehensive about making the trip, and others are simply unable to do so. As such, the parks have had to find ways to not only bring in guests, but keep the same guests coming back. Universal Orlando Resort may have found the perfect way to keep guests coming back to the resort again and again. Following an incredibly successful Mardi Gras event that was built around a lot of new menu options, the park is now breaking out a similarly special menu for the summer season.