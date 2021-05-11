Dev Patel's The Green Knight Trailer Is Here To Drop Your Jaw And Blow Your Mind

It was well over a year ago that we got the tantalizing first trailer for David Lowery's The Green Knight. At the time the movie was set to be released in May of 2020... but of course then the whole pandemic thing happened. As such, it's been one of the many films that fans have been forced to wait patiently for the world gets closer and closer to some semblance of normalcy, but thankfully the wait is now almost over. The film is now poised to be one of the most exciting features in the middle of the upcoming summer season, and to get you even more pumped for this Arthurian adventure we have this brand new trailer – which will drop your jaw and break your brain.
Based on the tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the classic story begins when a Green Knight arrives in King Arthur's court with a challenge for anybody to try and strike him, the catch being that the person would have the blow returned to them in a year and a day. The young and brash Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) accepts the terms and believes for the briefest of moments that he won't face any future issues when he successfully slices the emerald being's head off, but the mood changes when the Green Knight picks up his own head, reminds Gawain of the deal, laughs, and leaves. A year later, the hero sets off to face his destiny at a place called the Green Chapel, but through his journey faces many perils and hardships.
There is legitimately nothing to not love about this trailer for The Green Knight, including its simple set up of the famous plot, the brilliant job showcasing the epic scale, and the stunning imagery. At this point David Lowery has spent nearly a full decade demonstrating that he is one of the best visual storytellers in the game – from Ain't Them Bodies Saints, to A Ghost Story, to Pete' Dragon – and here it practically looks like he is just showing off. All at the same time it looks both beautiful and weird (the talking fox is a bizarre but wonderful moment), and watching it unfold you gain an understanding of why A24 decided not to let this title simply go to VOD. This preview suggests that the film is going to be a true blue cinematic experience, and that demands the big screen.
After watching this, if you're now starving to ingest the whole movie, the bad news is that you still have to wait, but the good news is that you don't have to wait that long. Featuring a cast including Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson in addition to the aforementioned Dev Patel, The Green Knight will be heading to theaters on July 30. To see everything else that is set to come out between now and the end of December, be sure to check out our 2021 Release Calendar.