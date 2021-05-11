Dev Patel's The Green Knight Trailer Is Here To Drop Your Jaw And Blow Your Mind

It was well over a year ago that we got the tantalizing first trailer for David Lowery's The Green Knight. At the time the movie was set to be released in May of 2020... but of course then the whole pandemic thing happened. As such, it's been one of the many films that fans have been forced to wait patiently for the world gets closer and closer to some semblance of normalcy, but thankfully the wait is now almost over. The film is now poised to be one of the most exciting features in the middle of the upcoming summer season, and to get you even more pumped for this Arthurian adventure we have this brand new trailer – which will drop your jaw and break your brain.